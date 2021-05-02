HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 3,100 cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 1,154,105 since the pandemic began.
There are 2,283 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 518 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 89 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 182,309 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,194 cases; 5,974 confirmed and 2,220 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,207 cases; 1,894 confirmed and 1,313 probable. Elk County reported 2,809 cases; 1,542 confirmed and 1,267 probable.
Clearfield County reported 22 new cases. Elk County reported five new cases. Jefferson County reported four new cases.
Clearfield County reported one new death, totaling 138 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 95 deaths. Elk County reported 38 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 21,192, in Elk County, 6,264, and in Jefferson County, 8,191 according to the Department of Health.
There were 35 new deaths reported statewide Friday. The DOH is reporting 26,253 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,401,685 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Saturday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,061 cases and 91 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,939 cases and 171 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,364 cases and 220 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 290 total cases and eight deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,409 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,078 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,500 cases and 67 deaths.