HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 3,119 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. The statewide case total is now 970,717.
There are 1,450 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 286 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 92 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 139,600 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 6,681 cases; 4,866 confirmed and 1,815 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,869 cases; 1,727 confirmed and 1,142 probable. Elk County reported 2,376 cases; 1,260 confirmed and 1,116 probable.
Clearfield County reported one new death, totaling 122 deaths. Elk County reported 36 deaths. Jefferson County reported 90 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 19,285, in Elk County, 5,639, and in Jefferson County, 7,534 according to the Department of Health.
There were 65 new deaths reported statewide Monday. The DOH is reporting 24,652 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,008,754 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Monday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,749 cases and 87 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,201 cases and 160 deaths.
— Centre County reported 13,485 cases and 214 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 267 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,386 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 964 cases to date and 21 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,106 cases and 65 deaths related to COVID-19.