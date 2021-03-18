HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 3,126 cases of COVID-19 Thursday. The statewide case total is now 976,847.
There are 1,500 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 284 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 92 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 141,113 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 6,746 cases; 4,894 confirmed and 1,852 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,889 cases; 1,736 confirmed and 1,153 probable. Elk County reported 2,395 cases; 1,271 confirmed and 1,124 probable.
Clearfield County reported 26 new cases. Jefferson County reported nine new cases. Elk County reported 14 new cases.
Clearfield County reported 121 total deaths. Elk County reported 36 deaths. Jefferson County reported 90 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 19,346, in Elk County, 5,660, and in Jefferson County, 7,565 according to the Department of Health.
There were 17 new deaths reported statewide Wednesday. The DOH is reporting 24,706 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,027,348 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Thursday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,761 cases and 87 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,224 cases and 160 deaths.
— Centre County reported 13,665 cases and 213 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 267 total cases and six deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,385 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 967 cases to date and 21 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,111 cases and 65 deaths related to COVID-19.