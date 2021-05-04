HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 3,133 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,161,619 since the pandemic began.
There are 2,151 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 484 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 89 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 182,309 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,254 cases; 6,018 confirmed and 2,236 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,219 cases; 1,898 confirmed and 1,321 probable. Elk County reported 2,816 cases; 1,545 confirmed and 1,271 probable.
Clearfield County reported 29 new cases. Jefferson County reported nine new cases. Elk County reported four new cases.
Clearfield County reported one new death, totaling 140 total deaths. Jefferson County reported one new death, totaling 96 deaths. Elk County reported 38 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 21,271, in Elk County, 6,285, and in Jefferson County, 8,218 according to the Department of Health.
There were 58 new deaths reported Monday. The DOH is reporting 26,334 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,422,407 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Tuesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,079 cases and 91 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,989 cases and 171 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,432 cases and 220 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 291 total cases and eight deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,413 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,086 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,538 cases and 68 deaths.