HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 3,322 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,146,398 since the pandemic began.
There are 2,447 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 539 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 88 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 177,135 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,138 cases; 5,927 confirmed and 2,211 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,197 cases; 1,891 confirmed and 1,306 probable. Elk County reported 2,800 cases; 1,536 confirmed and 1,264 probable.
Clearfield County reported 21 new cases. Elk County reported six new cases. Jefferson County reported three new cases.
Clearfield County reported two new deaths, totaling 137 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 95 deaths. Elk County reported 38 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 21,114, in Elk County, 6,230, and in Jefferson County, 8,159 according to the Department of Health.
There were 50 new deaths reported statewide Wednesday. The DOH is reporting 26,179 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,382,980 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Thursday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,040 cases and 91 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,910 cases and 169 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,275 cases and 220 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 287 total cases and eight deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,404 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,068 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,470 cases and 67 deaths.