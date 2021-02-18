HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 3,345 cases of COVID-19 Thursday. The statewide case total is now 905,995.
There are 2,174 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 465 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 88 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 124,107 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 6,092 cases; 4,586 confirmed and 1,506 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,724 cases; 1,675 confirmed and 1,049 probable. Elk County reported 2,281 cases; 1,215 confirmed and 1,066 probable.
Clearfield County reported 22 new cases. Elk County reported eight new cases. Jefferson County reported three new cases.
Jefferson County reported one new death, totaling 85 deaths. Elk County reported 35 deaths. Clearfield County reported 112 total deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 17,600, in Elk County, 5,364, and in Jefferson County, 7,228, according to the Department of Health.
There were 94 new deaths reported Wednesday. The DOH is reporting 23,413 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 3,799,916 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Thursday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,607 cases and 80 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 4,996 cases and 155 deaths.
— Centre County reported 12,469 cases and 206 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 253 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,371 cases and 20 deaths.
— Potter County has 891 cases to date and 20 deaths.
— McKean County reported 2,981 cases and 60 deaths related to COVID-19.
Personal care facilitiesIn nursing and personal care homes, there are 65,817 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,755 cases among employees, for a total of 78,572 cases at 1,560 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 12,127 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
Vaccine distributionPennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Feb. 18, according to the DOH:
- 1,832,638 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
- 1,365,523, or 85 percent, of people have received their first dose of vaccine.
- 467,115, or 40 percent, of people have received their second dose of vaccine.