HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 3,346 cases of COVID-19 Friday. The statewide case total is now 926,336.
There are 1,962 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 421 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 90 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 129,026 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 6,230 cases; 4,645 confirmed and 1,5785 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,778 cases; 1,690 confirmed and 1,088 probable. Elk County reported 2,323 cases; 1,232 confirmed and 1,091 probable.
Clearfield County reported 16 new cases. Jefferson County reported four new cases. Elk County reported eight new cases.
Jefferson County reported two new deaths, totaling 89 deaths. Clearfield County reported 114 total deaths. Elk County reported 35 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 18,540, in Elk County, 5,464, and in Jefferson County, 7,332, according to the Department of Health.
There were 69 new deaths reported Thursday. The DOH is reporting 23,937 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 3,863,935 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Wednesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,682 cases and 83 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,060 cases and 158 deaths.
— Centre County reported 12,825 cases and 208 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 260 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,378 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 929 cases to date and 21 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,032 cases and 61 deaths related to COVID-19.
Personal care facilitiesIn nursing and personal care homes, there are 66,674 cases of COVID-19, and 12,987 cases among employees, for a total of 79,377 cases at 1,566 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 12,371 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
Vaccine distributionPennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Feb. 25, according to the DOH:
- 2,226,004 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
- 1,576,984, or 86 percent, of people have received their first dose of vaccine.
- 649,020, or 49 percent, of people have received their second dose of vaccine.