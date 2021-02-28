HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 3,361 cases of COVID-19 Saturday. The statewide case total is now 929,697.
The DOH provides Sunday reports on Monday.
There are 1,897 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 403 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 90 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 129,657 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 6,258 cases; 4,660 confirmed and 1,598 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,780 cases; 1,693 confirmed and 1,087 probable. Elk County reported 2,325 cases; 1,233 confirmed and 1,092 probable.
Clearfield County reported 28 new cases. Jefferson County reported two new cases. Elk County reported two new cases.
Jefferson County reported one new death, totaling 90 deaths. Clearfield County reported 114 total deaths. Elk County reported 35 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 18,609, in Elk County, 5,476, and in Jefferson County, 7,363, according to the Department of Health.
There were 63 new deaths reported Friday. The DOH is reporting 24,000 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 3,876,216 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Saturday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,690 cases and 83 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,071 cases and 158 deaths.
— Centre County reported 12,879 cases and 209 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 260 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,380 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 937 cases to date and 21 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,041 cases and 61 deaths related to COVID-19.
Personal care facilitiesIn nursing and personal care homes, there are 66,835 cases of COVID-19, and 13,059 cases among employees, for a total of 79,894 cases at 1,567 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 12,435 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
Vaccine distributionPennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Feb. 27, according to the DOH:
- 2,307,725 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
- 1,621,102, or 88 percent, of people have received their first dose of vaccine.
- 686,623, or 51 percent, of people have received their second dose of vaccine.