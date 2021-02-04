HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 3,128 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The statewide case total is now 853,616.
There are 3,281 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 669 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 83 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
There are 111,999 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 5,712 cases; 4,441 confirmed and 1,271 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,564 cases; 1,586 confirmed and 978 probable. Elk County reported 2,165 cases; 1,160 confirmed and 1,005 probable.
Clearfield County reported 37 new cases. Jefferson County reported nine new cases. Elk County reported six new cases.
Clearfield County reported two new deaths, totaling 104 total deaths. Jefferson County reported two new deaths, totaling 77 total deaths. Elk County reported 33 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 16,546, in Elk County, 5,090, and in Jefferson County, 7,020, according to the Department of Health.
There were 143 new deaths reported Tuesday. The DOH is reporting 21,955 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 3,662,502 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Wednesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,520 cases and 75 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 4,816 cases and 151 deaths.
— Centre County reported 11,512 cases and 195 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 244 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,341 cases and 17 deaths.
— Potter County has 836 cases to date and 20 deaths.
— McKean County reported 2,790 cases and 58 deaths related to COVID-19.
Personal care facilitiesIn nursing and personal care homes, there are 63,621 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,250 cases among employees, for a total of 75,871 cases at 1,549 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 11,568 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
Vaccine distributionPennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Feb. 2, according to the DOH:
- 634,458 first doses will have been administered.
- 216,361 of the second doses will have been administered.
- The math results in 1,067,180 doses administered to 850,819 people.