HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 3,370 cases of COVID-19 Thursday. The statewide case total is now 856,986.
There are 3,224 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 657 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 84 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
There are 112,911 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 5,735 cases; 4,451 confirmed and 1,284 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,581 cases; 1,595 confirmed and 986 probable. Elk County reported 2,179 cases; 1,166 confirmed and 1,013 probable.
Clearfield County reported 23 new cases. Jefferson County reported 17 new cases. Elk County reported 14 new cases.
Clearfield County reported 104 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 77 total deaths. Elk County reported 33 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 16,546, in Elk County, 5,090, and in Jefferson County, 7,020, according to the Department of Health.
There were 146 new deaths reported Wednesday. The DOH is reporting 22,101 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 3,670,804 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Thursday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,531 cases and 75 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 4,826 cases and 151 deaths.
— Centre County reported 11,571 cases and 199 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 245 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,341 cases and 17 deaths.
— Potter County has 843 cases to date and 20 deaths.
— McKean County reported 2,833 cases and 58 deaths related to COVID-19.
Personal care facilities
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 63,756 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,337 cases among employees, for a total of 76,093 cases at 1,548 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 11,578 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
Vaccine distribution
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Feb. 3, according to the DOH:
- 650,939 first doses will have been administered.
- 229,922 of the second doses will have been administered.
- The math results in 1,110,783 doses administered to 850,819 people.