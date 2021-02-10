HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 3,378 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The statewide case total is now 880,291.
There are 2,890 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 574 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 86 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
There are 118,586 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 5,885 cases; 4,536 confirmed and 1,349 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,665 cases; 1,646 confirmed and 1,019 probable. Elk County reported 2,233 cases; 1,193 confirmed and 1,040 probable.
Clearfield County reported 30 new cases. Elk County reported 13 new cases. Jefferson County reported 11 new cases.
Elk County reported one new death, totaling 33 deaths. Clearfield County reported 110 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 82 total deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 16,834, in Elk County, 5,154, and in Jefferson County, 7,045, according to the Department of Health.
There were 125 new deaths reported Tuesday. The DOH is reporting 22,745 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 3,725,236 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Wednesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,573 cases and 78 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 4,911 cases and 152 deaths.
— Centre County reported 12,000 cases and 202 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 247 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,357 cases and 19 deaths.
— Potter County has 875 cases to date and 20 deaths.
— McKean County reported 2,915 cases and 60 deaths related to COVID-19.
Personal care facilitiesIn nursing and personal care homes, there are 64,847 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,566 cases among employees, for a total of 77,413 cases at 1,555 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 11,896 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
Vaccine distributionPennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Feb. 9, according to the DOH:
- 1,401,840 doses of the vaccine have been administered to 1,084,502 people.
- 1,084,502, or 76 percent, of people have received their first dose of vaccine.
- 317,338, or 31 percent, of people have received their second dose of vaccine.