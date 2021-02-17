HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 3,413 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The statewide case total is now 902,650.
There are 2,356 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 491 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 88 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 123,012 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 6,070 cases; 4,577 confirmed and 1,493 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,721 cases; 1,674 confirmed and 1,047 probable. Elk County reported 2,273 cases; 1,213 confirmed and 1,060 probable.
Jefferson County reported 84 deaths. Elk County reported 35 deaths. Clearfield County reported 112 total deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 17,600, in Elk County, 5,364, and in Jefferson County, 7,228, according to the Department of Health.
There were 193 new deaths reported Tuesday. The DOH is reporting 23,319 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 3,791,021 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Wednesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,606 cases and 80 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 4,984 cases and 154 deaths.
— Centre County reported 12,394 cases and 206 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 253 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,372 cases and 20 deaths.
— Potter County has 891 cases to date and 20 deaths.
— McKean County reported 2,974 cases and 60 deaths related to COVID-19.
Personal care facilities
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 65,713 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,729 cases among employees, for a total of 78,442 cases at 1,556 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 12,118 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
Vaccine distribution
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Feb. 17, according to the DOH:
- 1,749,949 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
- 1,313,538, or 82 percent, of people have received their first dose of vaccine.
- 436,411, or 38 percent, of people have received their second dose of vaccine.