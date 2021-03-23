HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 3,515 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. The statewide case total is now 991,950.
There are 1,577 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 335 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 92 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 144,984 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 6,894 cases; 4,954 confirmed and 1,940 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,922 cases; 1,747 confirmed and 1,175 probable. Elk County reported 2,446 cases; 1,298 confirmed and 1,148 probable.
Clearfield County reported one new death, totaling 125 total deaths. Jefferson County reported one new death, totaling 91 deaths. Elk County reported 36 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 19,659, in Elk County, 5,708, and in Jefferson County, 7,624 according to the Department of Health.
There were 39 new deaths reported statewide Monday. The DOH is reporting 24,828 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,065,819 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Tuesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,778 cases and 87 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,259 cases and 160 deaths.
— Centre County reported 13,975 cases and 213 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 271 total cases and six deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,390 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 972 cases to date and 22 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,125 cases and 65 deaths related to COVID-19.