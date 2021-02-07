HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 3,930 cases of COVID-19 Saturday. The statewide case total is now 865,604.
There are 3,041 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 644 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 85 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
There are 115,619 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
As of Saturday, Clearfield County reported 5,790 cases; 4,484 confirmed and 1,306 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,632 cases; 1,630 confirmed and 1,002 probable. Elk County reported 2,190 cases; 1,174 confirmed and 1,016 probable.
Clearfield County reported 109 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 79 total deaths. Elk County reported 34 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 16,834, in Elk County, 5,154, and in Jefferson County, 7,045, according to the Department of Health.
There were 157 new deaths reported Friday. The DOH is reporting 22,396 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 3,688,185 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Saturday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,556 cases and 76 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 4,865 cases and 152 deaths.
— Centre County reported 11,735 cases and 201 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 245 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,349 cases and 19 deaths.
— Potter County has 856 cases to date and 20 deaths.
— McKean County reported 2,863 cases and 58 deaths related to COVID-19.
Personal care facilities
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 64,192 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,468 cases among employees, for a total of 76,660 cases at 1,554 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 11,706 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
Vaccine distribution
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Feb. 6, according to the DOH:
- 2,121,100 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated/received by providers.
- 1,096,525 first doses will have been allocated.
- 962,079 of the first doses will have been administered.
- 1,024,575 second doses will have been allocated.
- 265,930 of the second doses will have been administered.