HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 3,978 cases of COVID-19 Thursday. The statewide case total is now 884,269.
There are 2,789 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 569 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 86 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
There are 119,521 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 5,929 cases; 4,528 confirmed and 1,401 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,677 cases; 1,651 confirmed and 1,026 probable. Elk County reported 2,236 cases; 1,194 confirmed and 1,042 probable.
Clearfield County reported 44 new cases. Jefferson County reported 12 new cases. Elk County reported three new cases.
Elk County reported one new death, totaling 34 deaths. Clearfield County reported 110 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 82 total deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 17,226, in Elk County, 5,255, and in Jefferson County, 7,119, according to the Department of Health.
There were 115 new deaths reported Wednesday. The DOH is reporting 22,860 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 3,735,776 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Thursday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,577 cases and 78 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 4,925 cases and 153 deaths.
— Centre County reported 12,074 cases and 203 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 249 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,358 cases and 19 deaths.
— Potter County has 880 cases to date and 20 deaths.
— McKean County reported 2,923 cases and 60 deaths related to COVID-19.
Personal care facilitiesIn nursing and personal care homes, there are 65,010 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,616 cases among employees, for a total of 77,626 cases at 1,555 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 11,909 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
Vaccine distributionPennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Feb. 10, according to the DOH:
- 1,461,612 doses of the vaccine have been administered to 1,126,321 people.
- 1,126,321, or 79 percent, of people have received their first dose of vaccine.
- 335,291, or 33 percent, of people have received their second dose of vaccine.