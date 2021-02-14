HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 4,088 cases of COVID-19 Saturday. The statewide case total is now 892,344.
The DOH reports Sunday totals on Monday.
There are 2,548 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 496 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 87 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
There are 120,892 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 5,982 cases; 4,537 confirmed and 1,445 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,692 cases; 1,661 confirmed and 1,031 probable. Elk County reported 2,253 cases; 1,206 confirmed and 1,047 probable.
Jefferson County reported one new death, totaling 82 total deaths.
Elk County reported 34 deaths. Clearfield County reported 110 total deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 17,437, in Elk County, 5,317, and in Jefferson County, 7,173, according to the Department of Health.
There were 113 new deaths reported Friday. The DOH is reporting 23,072 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 3,757,904 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Saturday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,587 cases and 79 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 4,943 cases and 153 deaths.
— Centre County reported 12,195 cases and 204 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 250 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,361 cases and 19 deaths.
— Potter County has 883 cases to date and 20 deaths.
— McKean County reported 2,955 cases and 60 deaths related to COVID-19.
Personal care facilities
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 65,387 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,680 cases among employees, for a total of 78,067 cases at 1,555 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 12,000 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
Vaccine distribution
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Feb. 13, according to the DOH:
- 1,588,761 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
- 1,210,194, or 85 percent, of people have received their first dose of vaccine.
- 378,567, or 37 percent, of people have received their second dose of vaccine.