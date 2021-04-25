HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 4,164 cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 1,131,014 since the pandemic began.
There are 2,702 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 563 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 89 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 177,135 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,020 cases; 5,823 confirmed and 2,197 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,1785cases; 1,887 confirmed and 1,298 probable. Elk County reported 2,775 cases; 1,516 confirmed and 1,259 probable.
Clearfield County reported 134 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 95 deaths. Elk County reported 38 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 20,959, in Elk County, 6,152, and in Jefferson County, 8,102 according to the Department of Health.
There were 45 new deaths reported statewide Friday. The DOH is reporting 25,938 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,342,722 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Saturday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,014 cases and 90 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,827 cases and 165 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,072 cases and 217 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 286 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,402 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,053 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,421 cases and 67 deaths.