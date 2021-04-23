HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 4,188 cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the statewide total to 1,126,850since the pandemic began.
There are 2,808 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 571 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 89 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 176,185 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 7,989 cases; 5,802 confirmed and 2,187 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,177 cases; 1,884 confirmed and 1,293 probable. Elk County reported 2,771 cases; 1,512 confirmed and 1,259 probable.
Clearfield County reported 33 new cases. Elk County reported 10 new cases. Jefferson County reported four new cases.
Jefferson County reported one new death, totaling 95 deaths. Clearfield County reported 134 total deaths. Elk County reported 38 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 20,913, in Elk County, 6,139, and in Jefferson County, 8,077 according to the Department of Health.
There were 59 new deaths reported statewide Thursday. The DOH is reporting 25,938 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,332,764 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Friday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,007 cases and 90 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,811 cases and 165 deaths.
— Centre County reported 15,992 cases and 217 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 286 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,401 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,049 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,411 cases and 67 deaths.