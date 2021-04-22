HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 4,192 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,122,662 since the pandemic began.
There are 2,842 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 579 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 89 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 171,062 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 7,956 cases; 5,775 confirmed and 2,181 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,173 cases; 1,883 confirmed and 1,290 probable. Elk County reported 2,761 cases; 1,504 confirmed and 1,257 probable.
Clearfield County reported 24 new cases. Elk County reported four new cases. Jefferson County reported one new cases.
Clearfield County reported 134 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 94 deaths. Elk County reported 38 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 20,860, in Elk County, 6,127, and in Jefferson County, 8,052 according to the Department of Health.
There were 52 new deaths reported statewide Wednesday. The DOH is reporting 25,879 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,322,029 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Thursday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,999 cases and 90 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,798 cases and 165 deaths.
— Centre County reported 15,959 cases and 217 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 286 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,401 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,042 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,392 cases and 67 deaths.