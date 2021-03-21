HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 4,213 cases of COVID-19 Saturday. The statewide case total is now 984,515.
There are 1,548 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 317 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 92 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 143,221 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 6,811 cases; 4,918 confirmed and 1,893 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,901 cases; 1,742 confirmed and 1,159 probable. Elk County reported 2,407 cases; 1,281 confirmed and 1,126 probable.
Clearfield County reported 124 total deaths. Elk County reported 36 deaths. Jefferson County reported 90 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 19,589, in Elk County, 5,690, and in Jefferson County, 7,591 according to the Department of Health.
There were 33 new deaths reported statewide Friday. The DOH is reporting 24,706 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,047,016 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Saturday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,769 cases and 87 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,242 cases and 160 deaths.
— Centre County reported 13,834 cases and 213 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 267 total cases and six deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,386 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 971 cases to date and 21 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,115 cases and 65 deaths related to COVID-19.