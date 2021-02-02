HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 4,410 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. The statewide case total is now 850,488.
There are 3,280 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 650 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 82 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 5,675 cases; 4,425 confirmed and 1,250 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,555 cases; 1,580 confirmed and 975 probable. Elk County reported 2,159 cases; 1,159 confirmed and 1,000 probable.
Clearfield County reported 48 new cases. Jefferson County reported 16 new cases. Elk County reported 14 new cases.
Clearfield County reported two new deaths, totaling 102 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 75 total deaths. Elk County reported 33 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 16,511, in Elk County, 5,084, and in Jefferson County, 7,009, according to the Department of Health.
There were 125 new deaths reported Monday. The DOH is reporting 21,812 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 3,656,629 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Tuesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,511 cases and 74 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 4,797 cases and 151 deaths.
— Centre County reported 11,430 cases and 193 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 244 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,336 cases and 17 deaths.
— Potter County has 835 cases to date and 20 deaths.
— McKean County reported 2,782 cases and 58 deaths related to COVID-19.
Personal care facilitiesIn nursing and personal care homes, there are 63,447 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,165 cases among employees, for a total of 75,612 cases at 1,544 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 11,406 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
Vaccine distribution
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Feb. 1, according to the DOH:
- 621,021 first doses will have been administered.
- 201,797 of the second doses will have been administered.
- The math results in 1,024,615 doses administered to 811,555 people.