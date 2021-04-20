HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 4,577 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,113,868 since the pandemic began.
There are 2,705 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 561 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 89 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 171,062 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 7,895 cases; 5,735 confirmed and 2,160 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,164 cases; 1,875 confirmed and 1,289 probable. Elk County reported 2,749 cases; 1,497 confirmed and 1,252 probable.
Clearfield County reported 41 new cases. Jefferson County reported nine new cases. Elk County reported six new cases.
Clearfield County reported 133 deaths. Jefferson County reported 94 deaths. Elk County reported 38 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 20,791, in Elk County, 6,107, and in Jefferson County, 8,028 according to the Department of Health.
There were 77 new deaths reported statewide Monday. The DOH is reporting 25,767 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,302,330 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Tuesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,974 cases and 89 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,760 cases and 165 deaths.
— Centre County reported 15,779 cases and 216 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 286 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,401 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,026 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,370 cases and 67 deaths.