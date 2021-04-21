HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 4,602 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,118,470 since the pandemic began.
There are 2,833 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 576 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 89 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 171,062 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 7,932 cases; 5,763 confirmed and 2,169 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,172 cases; 1,878 confirmed and 1,294 probable. Elk County reported 2,757 cases; 1,501 confirmed and 1,256 probable.
Clearfield County reported 37 new cases. Jefferson County reported eight new cases. Elk County reported eight new cases.
Clearfield County reported one new death, totaling 134 deaths. Jefferson County reported 94 deaths. Elk County reported 38 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 20,823, in Elk County, 6,113, and in Jefferson County, 8,049 according to the Department of Health.
There were 60 new deaths reported statewide Tuesday. The DOH is reporting 25,827 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,312,611 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Wednesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,993 cases and 90 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,783 cases and 165 deaths.
— Centre County reported 15,844 cases and 217 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 286 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,401 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,035 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,377 cases and 67 deaths.