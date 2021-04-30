HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 4,607 cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the statewide total to 1,151,005 since the pandemic began.
The DOH noted a lab submitted just under 300 test results dating back to December 2020. Also, another lab submitted a large file of test results that were collected within the last three days.
There are 2,318 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 522 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 89 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 181,783 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 8,172 cases; 5,956 confirmed and 2,216 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,203 cases; 1,892 confirmed and 1,311 probable. Elk County reported 2,804 cases; 1,538 confirmed and 1,266 probable.
Clearfield County reported 34 new cases. Elk County reported four new cases. Jefferson County reported six new cases.
Clearfield County reported137 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 95 deaths. Elk County reported 38 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 21,147, in Elk County, 6,244, and in Jefferson County, 8,177 according to the Department of Health.
There were 39 new deaths reported statewide Thursday. The DOH is reporting 26,218 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,392,676 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Thursday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 3,047 cases and 91 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,925 cases and 171 deaths.
— Centre County reported 16,325 cases and 220 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 288 total cases and eight deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,406 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,075 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,488 cases and 67 deaths.