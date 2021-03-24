HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 4,667 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The statewide case total is now 999,617.
There are 1,631 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 341 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 92 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 146,359 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 6,920 cases; 4,977 confirmed and 1,943 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,937 cases; 1,754 confirmed and 1,183 probable. Elk County reported 2,464 cases; 1,311 confirmed and 1,153 probable.
Clearfield County reported 26 new cases. Jefferson County reported 15 new cases. Elk County reported 18 new cases.
Clearfield County reported one new death, totaling 126 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 91 deaths. Elk County reported 36 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 19,723, in Elk County, 5,741, and in Jefferson County, 7,641 according to the Department of Health.
There were 48 new deaths reported statewide Tuesday. The DOH is reporting 24,876 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,076,349 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Wednesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,783 cases and 87 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,268 cases and 160 deaths.
— Centre County reported 14,064 cases and 213 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 271 total cases and six deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,391 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 976 cases to date and 22 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,130 cases and 65 deaths related to COVID-19.