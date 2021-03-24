Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...McKean, Warren, Somerset, Elk, Clearfield and Cambria Counties. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down tree limbs and power lines, causing scattered power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. For high wind safety and preparedness information, visit weather.gov/wind. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&