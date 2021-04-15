HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 5,060 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,092,852 since the pandemic began.
The DOH noted the lab that began submitting data to the department this week is still getting caught up and submitted an additional 307 positive antigen test results that were collected more than four days ago.
There are 2,580 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 542 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 89 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 169,081 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 7,714 cases; 5,585 confirmed and 2,129 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,124 cases; 1,855 confirmed and 1,269 probable. Elk County reported 2,716 cases; 1,474 confirmed and 1,242 probable.
Clearfield County reported 41 new cases. Jefferson County reported 15 new cases. Elk County reported 11 new cases.
Jefferson County reported one new death, totaling 93 deaths. Clearfield County reported one new death, totaling 131 deaths. Elk County reported 38 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 20,617, in Elk County, 6,058, and in Jefferson County, 7,964 according to the Department of Health.
There were 44 new deaths reported statewide Wednesday. The DOH is reporting 25,566 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,259,382 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Thursday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,928 cases and 89 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,674 cases and 165 deaths.
— Centre County reported 15,558 cases and 213 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 285 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,399 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,015 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,316 cases and 66 deaths.