HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 5,114 cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 1,103,616 since the pandemic began.
There are 2,653 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 555 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 89 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 171,062 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 7,804 cases; 5,659 confirmed and 2,145 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,148 cases; 1,870 confirmed and 1,278 probable. Elk County reported 2,738 cases; 1,491 confirmed and 1,247 probable.
Jefferson County reported 94 deaths. Clearfield County reported 133 deaths. Elk County reported 38 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 20,707, in Elk County, 6,087, and in Jefferson County, 8,001 according to the Department of Health.
There were 39 new deaths reported statewide Friday. The DOH is reporting 25,661 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,281,312 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Saturday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,957 cases and 89 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,716 cases and 165 deaths.
— Centre County reported 15,648 cases and 215 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 286 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,400 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,021 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,352 cases and 66 deaths.