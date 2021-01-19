HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 5,341 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. The statewide case total is now 777,186.
There are 4,582 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 950 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 91,641 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 77 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 5,168 cases; 4,102 confirmed and 1,066 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,312 cases; 1,457 confirmed and 855 probable. Elk County reported 1,983 cases; 1,104 confirmed and 879 probable.
Clearfield County reported 32 new cases. Jefferson County reported 18 new cases. Elk County reported 36 new cases.
Clearfield County reported two new deaths, totaling 76 total deaths. Jefferson County reported one new death, totaling 63 total deaths. Elk County reported 27 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 15,757, in Elk County, 4,849, and in Jefferson County, 6,727, according to the Department of Health.
There were 77 new deaths reported Monday. The DOH is reporting 19,467 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 79,118 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 78,481 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,494,279 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Tuesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,353 cases and 62 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 4,554 cases and 143 deaths.
— Centre County reported 10,302 cases and 173 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 216 total cases and six deaths.
— Forest County reported 730 cases and nine deaths.
— Potter County has 774 cases to date and 17 deaths.
— McKean County reported 2,314 cases and 49 deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 59,995 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,204 cases among employees, for a total of 71,199 cases at 1,521 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 10,041 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.