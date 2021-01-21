HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 5,664 cases of COVID-19 Thursday. The statewide case total is now 788,834.
There are 4,882 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 889 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
Of the total cases, 94,342 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 78 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 5,272 cases; 4,175 confirmed and 1,097 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,359 cases; 1,476 confirmed and 883 probable. Elk County reported 2,010 cases; 1,107 confirmed and 903 probable.
Clearfield County reported 58 new cases. Jefferson County reported 28 new cases. Elk County reported 14 new cases.
Clearfield County reported two new deaths, totaling 80 total deaths. Jefferson County reported one new death, totaling 66 total deaths. Elk County reported one new death, totaling 30 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 15,829, in Elk County, 4,862, and in Jefferson County, 6,733, according to the Department of Health.
There were 260 new deaths reported Wednesday. The DOH is reporting 20,128 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 81,356 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 80,719 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,520,836 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Thursday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,386 cases and 66 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 4,606 cases and 144 deaths.
— Centre County reported 10,408 cases and 179 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 221 total cases and six deaths.
— Forest County reported 1245 cases and 10 deaths.
— Potter County has 787 cases to date and 17 deaths.
— McKean County reported 2,349 cases and 51 deaths related to COVID-19.
Personal care facilities
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 60,597 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,372 cases among employees, for a total of 71,969 cases at 1,525 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 10,137 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
Vaccine distribution
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Jan. 20:
543,329 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to the DOH. This does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.
- There are 366,429 people who have received one dose (partially covered).
- There are 88,450 people who have received two doses (fully covered).
- The math results in 543,329 doses administered.