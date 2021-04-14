HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 5,730 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,087,792 since the pandemic began.
The DOH noted a new lab started submitting data to the department Tuesday. A total of 1,101 positive antigen test results that were collected more than three days ago and ranging back to mid-January, were uploaded. Eighty-five percent of these newly identified cases are in Allegheny County.
There are 2,541 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 530 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 89 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 167,645 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 7,673 cases; 5,553 confirmed and 2,120 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,109 cases; 1,848 confirmed and 1,261 probable. Elk County reported 2,705 cases; 1,469 confirmed and 1,236 probable.
Clearfield County reported 28 new cases. Jefferson County reported 15 new cases. Elk County reported six new cases.
Clearfield County reported one new death, totaling 131 deaths. Jefferson County reported 92 deaths. Elk County reported 38 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 20,570, in Elk County, 6,041, and in Jefferson County, 7,955 according to the Department of Health.
There were 50 new deaths reported statewide Tuesday. The DOH is reporting 25,522 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,251,130 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Wednesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,920 cases and 89 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,639 cases and 165 deaths.
— Centre County reported 15,431 cases and 213 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 284 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,395 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,015 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,302 cases and 66 deaths.