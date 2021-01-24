HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 5,785 cases of COVID-19 Saturday. The statewide case total is now 799,957.
The DOH reports Sunday updates on Monday.
There are 4,169 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 822 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
Of the total cases, 96,049 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 79 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 5,335 cases; 4,214 confirmed and 1,121 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,398 cases; 1,495 confirmed and 903 probable. Elk County reported 2,045 cases; 1,123 confirmed and 922 probable.
Clearfield County reported 28 new cases. Jefferson County reported 21 new cases. Elk County reported 14 new cases.
Clearfield County reported two new deaths, totaling 86 total deaths. Elk County reported one new death, totaling 31 deaths. Jefferson County reported 69 total deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 15,967, in Elk County, 4,911, and in Jefferson County, 6,778, according to the Department of Health.
There were 205 new deaths reported Friday. The DOH is reporting 20,526 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 82,629 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 81,992 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,546,910 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Saturday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,408 cases and 68 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 4,652 cases and 145 deaths.
— Centre County reported 10,525 cases and 183 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 225 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,246 cases and 12 deaths.
— Potter County has 797 cases to date and 17 deaths.
— McKean County reported 2,405 cases and 53 deaths related to COVID-19.
Personal care facilities
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 61,355 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,522 cases among employees, for a total of 72,877 cases at 1,528 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 10,217 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
Vaccine distribution
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Jan. 22:
626,532 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to the DOH. This does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.
- There are 413,450 people who have received one dose (partially covered).
- There are 106,541 people who have received two doses (fully covered).
- The math results in 626,532 doses administered.