HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 5,874 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The statewide case total is now 818,369.
There are 3,790 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 760 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
Of the total cases, 99,983 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 80 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 5,438 cases; 4,263 confirmed and 1,175 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,465 cases; 1,526 confirmed and 939 probable. Elk County reported 2,088 cases; 1,137 confirmed and 951 probable.
Clearfield County reported 43 new cases. Jefferson County reported 21 new cases. Elk County reported 21 new cases.
Clearfield County reported four new deaths, totaling 94 total deaths. Elk County reported one new death, totaling 33 deaths. Jefferson County reported one new death, totaling 72 total deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 16,124, in Elk County, 4,976, and in Jefferson County, 6,851, according to the Department of Health.
There were 222 new deaths reported Tuesday. The DOH is reporting 21,105 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 86,136 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 85,499 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,590,184 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Wednesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,433 cases and 72 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 4,710 cases and 146 deaths.
— Centre County reported 10,848 cases and 188 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 237 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,248 cases and 16 deaths.
— Potter County has 807 cases to date and 18 deaths.
— McKean County reported 2,657 cases and 57 deaths related to COVID-19.
Personal care facilitiesIn nursing and personal care homes, there are 62,220 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,788 cases among employees, for a total of 74,008 cases at 1,533 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 10,287 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
Vaccine distribution
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Jan. 26:
770,965 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to the DOH. This does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.
- There are 491,881 people who have received one dose (partially covered).
- There are 139,542 people who have received two doses (fully covered).
- The math results in 770,965 doses administered.