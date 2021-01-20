HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 5,984 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The statewide case total is now 783,170.
There are 4,593 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 918 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 93,257 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 78 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 5,214 cases; 4,130 confirmed and 1,084 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,331 cases; 1,464 confirmed and 867 probable. Elk County reported 1,996 cases; 1,105 confirmed and 891 probable.
Clearfield County reported 46 new cases. Jefferson County reported 19 new cases. Elk County reported 13 new cases.
Clearfield County reported two new deaths, totaling 78 total deaths. Jefferson County reported two new death, totaling 65 total deaths. Elk County reported two new deaths, totaling 29 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 15,789, in Elk County, 4,852, and in Jefferson County, 6,729, according to the Department of Health.
There were 401 new deaths reported Tuesday. The DOH is reporting 19,868 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 80,493 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 79,856 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,507,092 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Wednesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,371 cases and 65 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 4,580 cases and 144 deaths.
— Centre County reported 10,357 cases and 175 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 221 total cases and six deaths.
— Forest County reported 731 cases and nine deaths.
— Potter County has 782 cases to date and 17 deaths.
— McKean County reported 2,332 cases and 50 deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 60,319 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,267 cases among employees, for a total of 71,586 cases at 1,523 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 10,112 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.