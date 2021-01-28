HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 6,036 cases of COVID-19 Thursday. The statewide case total is now 824,405.
The DOH noted that Thursday's numbers include backlogged antigen testing data from urgent care centers. Of Thursday's cases, 1,214 had their specimens collected over a week ago.
There are 3,768 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 759 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
Of the total cases, 102,358 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 81 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 5,485 cases; 4,291 confirmed and 1,194 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,479 cases; 1,533 confirmed and 946 probable. Elk County reported 2,103 cases; 1,141 confirmed and 962 probable.
Clearfield County reported 47 new cases. Jefferson County reported 14 new cases. Elk County reported 15 new cases.
Clearfield County reported one new death, totaling 95 total deaths. Jefferson County reported one new death, totaling 73 total deaths. Elk County reported 33 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 16,175, in Elk County, 4,991, and in Jefferson County, 6,873, according to the Department of Health.
There were 198 new deaths reported Wednesday. The DOH is reporting 21,303 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 88,338 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 87,701 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,600,965 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Thursday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,443 cases and 73 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 4,727 cases and 148 deaths.
— Centre County reported 10,925 cases and 191 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 237 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,251 cases and 16 deaths.
— Potter County has 809 cases to date and 19 deaths.
— McKean County reported 2,679 cases and 57 deaths related to COVID-19.
Personal care facilities
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 62,483 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,861 cases among employees, for a total of 74,344 cases at 1,536 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 11,170 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
Vaccine distribution
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through Jan. 27:
837,817 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to the DOH. This does include vaccine administration through CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.
- There are 519,419 people who have received one dose (partially covered).
- There are 159,199 people who have received two doses (fully covered).
- The math results in 837,817 doses administered.