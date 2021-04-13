HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 6,638 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,082,062 since the pandemic began.
There are 2,474 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 534 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 89 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 165,139 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Clearfield County reported 7,645 cases; 5,529 confirmed and 2,116 probable. Jefferson County reported 3,094 cases; 1,842 confirmed and 1,252 probable. Elk County reported 2,699 cases; 1,463 confirmed and 1,236 probable.
Clearfield County reported 38 new cases. Jefferson County reported 17 new cases. Elk County reported 12 new cases.
Jefferson County reported one new death, totaling 92 deaths. Elk County reported one new death, totaling 38 deaths. Clearfield County reported 130 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 20,522, in Elk County, 6,029, and in Jefferson County, 7,944 according to the Department of Health.
There were 66 new deaths reported statewide Monday. The DOH is reporting 25,472 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,242,714 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Tuesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,916 cases and 89 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,617 cases and 165 deaths.
— Centre County reported 15,381 cases and 213 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 284 total cases and seven deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,396 cases and 21 deaths.
— Potter County has 1,015 cases to date and 23 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,291 cases and 66 deaths.