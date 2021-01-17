HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 7,166 cases of COVID-19 Saturday. The statewide case total is now 761,777.
The DOH reports Sunday updates on Monday.
There are 4,848 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 1,010 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 89,338 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 76 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 5,068 cases; 4,019 confirmed and 1,049 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,261 cases; 1,426 confirmed and 835 probable. Elk County reported 1,924 cases; 1,085 confirmed and 839 probable.
Clearfield County reported 68 total deaths. Jefferson County reported 60 total deaths. Elk County reported 27 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 15,557, in Elk County, 4,783, and in Jefferson County, 6,635, according to the Department of Health.
There were 231 new deaths reported Friday. The DOH is reporting 19,188 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 76,882 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 76,245 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,455,231 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Saturday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,326 cases and 56 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 4,473 cases and 140 deaths.
— Centre County reported 10,112 cases and 169 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 211 total cases and six deaths.
— Forest County reported 585 cases and nine deaths.
— Potter County has 756 cases to date and 17 deaths.
— McKean County reported 2,218 cases and 46 deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 59,243 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,157 cases among employees, for a total of 70,400 cases at 1,513 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 9,985 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.