HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 7,175 cases of COVID-19 Thursday. The statewide case total is now 748,564.
There are 5,069 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 1,035 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 86,864 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 76 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 4,976 cases; 3,951 confirmed and 1,025 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,206 cases; 1,399 confirmed and 807 probable. Elk County reported 1,785 cases; 1,071 confirmed and 714 probable.
Clearfield County reported 36 new cases. Jefferson County reported 18 new cases. Elk County reported 40 new cases.
Clearfield County reported two new deaths, totaling 62 deaths. Jefferson County reported one new death, totaling 57 deaths. Elk County reported two new deaths, totaling 27 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 15,438, in Elk County, 4,776, and in Jefferson County, 6,576, according to the Department of Health.
There were 313 new deaths reported Wednesday. The DOH is reporting 18,742 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 74,731 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 74,094 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,427,975 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Thursday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,300 cases and 55 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 4,431 cases and 137 deaths.
— Centre County reported 10,004 cases and 166 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 205 total cases and six deaths.
— Forest County reported 574 cases and eight deaths.
— Potter County has 740 cases to date and 17 deaths.
— McKean County reported 2,165 cases and 41 deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 58,577 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,010 cases among employees, for a total of 69,587 cases at 1,507 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 9,823 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.