HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 7,275 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. The statewide case total is now 733,429.
There are 5,232 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 1,070 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 83,313 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 74 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 4,883 cases; 3,887 confirmed and 996 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,171 cases; 1,389 confirmed and 782 probable. Elk County reported 1,712 cases; 1,054 confirmed and 658 probable.
Clearfield County reported 61 new cases. Jefferson County reported 15 new cases. Elk County reported 37 new cases.
Clearfield County reported two new deaths, totaling 59 deaths. Jefferson County reported 55 deaths. Elk County reported 23 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 15,344, in Elk County, 4,769, and in Jefferson County, 6,528, according to the Department of Health.
There were 227 new deaths reported Monday. The DOH is reporting 18,080 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 71,594 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 70,946 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,403,160 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Tuesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,253 cases and 53 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 4,386 cases and 133 deaths.
— Centre County reported 9,840 cases and 158 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 194 total cases and five deaths.
— Forest County reported 430 cases and eight deaths.
— Potter County has 716 cases to date and 16 deaths.
— McKean County reported 2,118 cases and 37 deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 57,724 resident cases of COVID-19, and 10,754 cases among employees, for a total of 68,478 cases at 1,500 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 9,383 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.