HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 7,960 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The statewide case total is now 741,389.
There are 5,204 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 1,060 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 85,258 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 75 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 4,940 cases; 3,921 confirmed and 1,019 probable. Jefferson County reported 2,188 cases; 1,394 confirmed and 794 probable. Elk County reported 1,745 cases; 1,066 confirmed and 679 probable.
Clearfield County reported 57 new cases. Jefferson County reported 17 new cases. Elk County reported 33 new cases.
Clearfield County reported one new death, totaling 60 deaths. Jefferson County reported one new death, totaling 56 deaths. Elk County reported two new deaths, totaling 25 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 15,411, in Elk County, 4,777, and in Jefferson County, 6,563, according to the Department of Health.
There were 349 new deaths reported Tuesday. The DOH is reporting 18,429 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 73,366 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 72,728 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,416,372 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases as of Wednesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,289 cases and 53 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 4,416 cases and 136 deaths.
— Centre County reported 9,973 cases and 162 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 200 total cases and five deaths.
— Forest County reported 571 cases and eight deaths.
— Potter County has 729 cases to date and 16 deaths.
— McKean County reported 2,141 cases and 41 deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 58,177 resident cases of COVID-19, and 10,867 cases among employees, for a total of 69,044 cases at 1,505 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 9,793 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.