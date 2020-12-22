HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 7,962 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. The statewide case total is now 571,551.
There are 6,090 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 1,217 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 53,692 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 61 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 3,401 cases; 2,711 confirmed and 690 probable. Jefferson County reported 1,686 cases; 1,115 confirmed and 571 probable. Elk County reported 1,131 cases; 773 confirmed and 358 probable.
Clearfield County reported 60 new COVID-19 cases. Jefferson County reported 37 additional cases while Elk County reported 40 new cases.
As of Monday’s data, Jefferson County has reported one new death totaling 27 deaths. Clearfield County has reported two new deaths totaling 34 deaths. Elk County reported 13 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 14,228, in Elk County, 4,453, and in Jefferson County, 6,130, according to the Department of Health.
There were 231 new deaths reported Monday. The DOH is reporting 14,212 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 43,923 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 43,283 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 640 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,168,882 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 1,819 cases and 32 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 3,699 cases and 100 deaths.
— Centre County reported 8,369 cases and 125 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 121 total cases and two death.
— Forest County reported 228 cases and three deaths.
— Potter County has 499 cases to date and 10 deaths.
— McKean County reported 1,383 cases and 13 deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 48,407 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,810 cases among employees, for a total of 57,217 at 1,433 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 8,122 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.