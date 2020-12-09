HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 8,703 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The statewide case total is now 445,317.
There are 5,561 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 1,160 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 34,344 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 58 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 2,420 cases; 1,920 confirmed and 500 probable. Jefferson County reported 1,243 cases; 845 confirmed and 398 probable. Elk County reported 746 cases; 544 confirmed and 202 probable.
Clearfield County reported 79 new cases. Jefferson County reported 55 new cases. Elk County reported 26 new cases.
Clearfield County has reported one new death, totaling 23 deaths. Elk County has reported one new death totaling nine deaths. Jefferson County reported nine deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 13,117, in Elk County, 4,137, and in Jefferson County, 5,834, according to the Department of Health.
There were 220 new deaths reported Tuesday. The DOH is reporting 11,762 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 25,607 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 24,965 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 642 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,972,594 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 1,411 cases and 11 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 3,094 cases and 62 deaths.
— Centre County reported 7,076 cases and 85 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 42 total cases and two death.
— Forest County reported 141 cases and two deaths.
— Potter County has 372 cases to date and seven deaths.
— McKean County reported 894 cases and five deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 40,983 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,585 cases among employees, for a total of 48,568 at 1,363 distinct facilities in 66 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 7,215 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.