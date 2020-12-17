HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 9,556 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. The statewide case total is now 509,320.
There are 6,026 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 1,249 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 44,186 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 58 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 2,953 cases; 2,360 confirmed and 593 probable. Jefferson County reported 1,472 cases; 992 confirmed and 480 probable. Elk County reported 898 cases; 652 confirmed and 246 probable.
Clearfield County reported 92 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Jefferson County reported 34 additional cases while Elk County reported 37 new cases.
As of Tuesday’s data, Clearfield County has reported two new deaths totaling 28 deaths. Elk County has reported one new death totaling 13 deaths. Jefferson County reported 18 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 13,632, in Elk County, 4,273, and in Jefferson County, 6,018, according to the Department of Health.
There were 270 new deaths reported Monday. The DOH is reporting 12,890 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 35,032 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 34,391 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 641 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,072,305 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 1,642 cases and 21 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 3,446 cases and 80 deaths.
— Centre County reported 7,814 cases and 110 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 70 total cases and two death.
— Forest County reported 175 cases and two deaths.
— Potter County has 436 ases to date and 10 deaths.
— McKean County reported 1,097 cases and eight deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 44,591 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,136 cases among employees, for a total of 52,727 at 1,409 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 7,532 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.