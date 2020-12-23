HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 9,605 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The statewide case total is now 581,156.
There are 6,151 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 1,236 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 55,353 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 62 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 3,459 cases; 2,752 confirmed and 707 probable. Jefferson County reported 1,711 cases; 1,126 confirmed and 585 probable. Elk County reported 1,207 cases; 790 confirmed and 417 probable.
Clearfield County reported 58 new COVID-19 cases. Jefferson County reported 25 additional cases while Elk County reported 76 new cases.
As of Monday’s data, Jefferson County has reported four new deaths totaling 31 deaths. Clearfield County has reported four new deaths totaling 38 deaths. Elk County reported 13 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 14,264, in Elk County, 4,452, and in Jefferson County, 6,157, according to the Department of Health.
There were 230 new deaths reported Tuesday. The DOH is reporting 14,442 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 45,440 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 44,800 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 640 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,181,266 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 1,850 cases and 34 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 3,739 cases and 102 deaths.
— Centre County reported 8,450 cases and 127 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 125 total cases and two death.
— Forest County reported 231 cases and three deaths.
— Potter County has 505 cases to date and 10 deaths.
— McKean County reported 1,398 cases and 14 deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 49,042 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,942 cases among employees, for a total of 57,984 at 1,435 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 8,138 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.