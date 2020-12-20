HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 9,834 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Saturday. The statewide case total is now 548,489.
Sunday’s numbers will be included in Monday’s update.
There are 6,147 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 1,232 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 50,157 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 61 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 3,232 cases; 2,573 confirmed and 659 probable. Jefferson County reported 1,593 cases; 1,056 confirmed and 537 probable. Elk County reported 1,066 cases; 722 confirmed and 344 probable.
On Saturday, Clearfield County reported 59 new COVID-19 cases. Jefferson County reported 33 additional cases while Elk County reported 45 new cases.
As of Friday’s data, Jefferson County has reported one new death totaling 26 deaths. Clearfield County has reported one new death totaling 32 deaths. Elk County reported 13 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 13,982, in Elk County, 4,321, and in Jefferson County, 6,019, according to the Department of Health.
There were 217 new deaths reported Friday. The DOH is reporting 13,825 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 40,564 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 39,924 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 640 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,131,631 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 1,741 cases and 27 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 3,613 cases and 94 deaths.
— Centre County reported 8,219 cases and 122 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 109 total cases and two death.
— Forest County reported 206 cases and two deaths.
— Potter County has 479 cases to date and 10 deaths.
— McKean County reported 1,296 cases and 12 deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 47,189 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,616 cases among employees, for a total of 55,805 at 1,428 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 8,065 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.