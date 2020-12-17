HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 9,966 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday. The statewide case total is now 529,335.
There are 6,346 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 1,238 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 47,525 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 60 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 3,092 cases; 2,462 confirmed and 630 probable. Jefferson County reported 1,534 cases; 1,014 confirmed and 520 probable. Elk County reported 967 cases; 685 confirmed and 282 probable.
Clearfield County reported 53 new COVID-19 cases. Jefferson County reported 26 additional cases while Elk County reported 29 new cases.
As of Wednesday’s data, Jefferson County has reported four new deaths totaling 24 deaths. Clearfield County has reported 31 deaths. Elk County reported 13 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 13,876, in Elk County, 4,322, and in Jefferson County, 5,996, according to the Department of Health.
There were 224 new deaths reported Wednesday. The DOH is reporting 13,392 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 48,165 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 47,525 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 640 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,101,746 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 1,689 cases and 23 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 3,518 cases and 87 deaths.
— Centre County reported 8,022 cases and 118 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 104 total cases and two death.
— Forest County reported 185 cases and two deaths.
— Potter County has 461 cases to date and 10 deaths.
— McKean County reported 1,187 cases and 11 deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 45,858 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,411 cases among employees, for a total of 54,269 at 1,418 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 7,871 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.