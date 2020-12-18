HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 9,320 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Friday. The statewide case total is now 538,655.
There are 6,209 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 1,246 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 48,293 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The DOH reports that 60 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported 3,173 cases; 2,531 confirmed and 642 probable. Jefferson County reported 1,560 cases; 1,033 confirmed and 527 probable. Elk County reported 1,021 cases; 700 confirmed and 321 probable.
Clearfield County reported 81 new COVID-19 cases. Jefferson County reported 26 additional cases while Elk County reported 54 new cases.
As of Wednesday’s data, Jefferson County has reported one new death totaling 25 deaths. Clearfield County has reported 31 deaths. Elk County reported 13 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 13,982, in Elk County, 4,321, and in Jefferson County, 6,019, according to the Department of Health.
There were 216 new deaths reported Thursday. The DOH is reporting 13,608 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 38,848 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 38,208 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 640 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,118,847 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 1,722 cases and 24 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 3,560 cases and 89 deaths.
— Centre County reported 8,078 cases and 118 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 105 total cases and two death.
— Forest County reported 187 cases and two deaths.
— Potter County has 468 cases to date and 10 deaths.
— McKean County reported 1,237 cases and 11 deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 46,545 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,514 cases among employees, for a total of 55,059 at 1,421 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 8,047 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.