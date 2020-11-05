HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported a total of 2,900 additional positive cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 220,566.
This is the highest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases reported.
Of the total cases, 11,218 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4 is 288,689 with 16,992 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 75 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Thursday, Clearfield County reported 554 cases; 451 confirmed and 103 probable. Jefferson County reported 261 cases; 193 confirmed and 68 probable. Elk County reported 235 cases; 196 confirmed and 39 probable.
Clearfield County reported 15 new cases. Jefferson County reported four new cases. Elk County reported seven new cases.
The Clearfield County total case count was incorrectly reported in Thursday’s Courier Express. The case count reported Wednesday from the DOH was 539, not 559.
Clearfield County has reported seven deaths. Jefferson County has reported four deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 10,163, in Elk County, 3,328, and in Jefferson County, 4,487, according to the Department of Health.
There were 47 new deaths reported Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,937 in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 5,021 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 4,375 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,391,336 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 287 cases and four deaths.
— Indiana County reported 1,350 cases and 17 deaths.
— Centre County reported 4,421 cases and 20 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 14 total cases.
— Forest County reported 20 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 69 cases to date and one death.
— McKean County reported 182 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 26,902 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,785 cases among employees, for a total of 32,687 at 1,100 distinct facilities in 63 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,860 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.