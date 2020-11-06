HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported a total of 3,384 additional positive cases on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 223,950.
This is the highest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases reported.
Of the total cases, 11,692 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between October 30 and November 5 is 301,056 with 17,690 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 74 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Friday, Clearfield County reported 568 cases; 460 confirmed and 108 probable. Jefferson County reported 271 cases; 197 confirmed and 74 probable. Elk County reported 250 cases; 211 confirmed and 39 probable.
Clearfield County reported 14 new cases. Jefferson County reported 10 new cases. Elk County reported 15 new cases.
The Clearfield County total case count was incorrectly reported in Thursday’s Courier Express. The case count reported Wednesday from the DOH was 539, not 559.
Clearfield County has reported seven deaths. Jefferson County has reported four deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 10,219, in Elk County, 3,336, and in Jefferson County, 4,531, according to the Department of Health.
There were 38 new deaths reported Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,975 in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 5,389 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 4,743 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,408,366 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 298 cases and four deaths.
— Indiana County reported 1,391 cases and 19 deaths.
— Centre County reported 4,500 cases and 21 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 14 total cases.
— Forest County reported 20 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 70 cases to date and one death.
— McKean County reported 184 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 27,104 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,810 cases among employees, for a total of 32,914 at 1,106 distinct facilities in 63 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,903 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.