HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported the highest single day increase of 5,900 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 275,513.
There are 2,575 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 558 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 17,209 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Nov. 10 and Nov. 16 is 366,744 with 35,317 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 67 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Tuesday, Clearfield County reported 909 cases; 728 confirmed and 181 probable. Jefferson County reported 446 cases; 324 confirmed and 122 probable. Elk County reported 377 cases; 323 confirmed and 54 probable.
Clearfield County reported 35 new cases. Jefferson County reported 12 new cases. Elk County reported reported nine new cases.
Clearfield County has reported eight deaths. Jefferson County has reported four deaths. Elk County reported three deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 11,142, in Elk County, 3,636, and in Jefferson County, 4,995, according to the Department of Health.
There were 30 new deaths reported Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 9,355 in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 9,949 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 9,305 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 644 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,588,467 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 556 cases and four deaths.
— Indiana County reported 1,861 cases and 26 deaths.
— Centre County reported 5,240 cases and 24 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 16 total cases.
— Forest County reported 29 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 110 cases to date and two deaths.
— McKean County reported 300 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 30,055 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,184 cases among employees, for a total of 36,239 at 1,162 distinct facilities in 63 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 6,086 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.