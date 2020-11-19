HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported the highest single-day increase of 7,126 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 288,978.
There are 2,904 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 628 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Department of Health is urging Pennsylvanians to download the COVID Alert PA app.
Of the total cases, 18,655 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Nov. 12 and Nov. 18 is 389,594 with 38,484 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 66 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Thursday, Clearfield County reported 1,015 cases; 814 confirmed and 201 probable. Jefferson County reported 492 cases; 358 confirmed and 134 probable. Elk County reported 393 cases; 337 confirmed and 56 probable.
Clearfield County reported 40 new cases. Jefferson County reported 22 new cases. Elk County reported reported 10 new cases.
Clearfield County has reported eight deaths. Jefferson County has reported four deaths. Elk County reported three deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 11,335, in Elk County, 3,664, and in Jefferson County, 5,105, according to the Department of Health.
There were 116 new deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 9,581 in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 11,237 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 10,594 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 643 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,629,527 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 599 cases and six deaths.
— Indiana County reported 1,998 cases and 29 deaths.
— Centre County reported 5,411 cases and 28 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 17 total cases.
— Forest County reported 31 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 123 cases to date and three deaths.
— McKean County reported 327 cases and three deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 30,786 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,265 cases among employees, for a total of 36,589 at 1,184 distinct facilities in 63 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 6,169 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.